Georgian PM against restricting trade with Russia

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili criticized efforts to restrict trade between Georgia and Russia during an interview at the Qatar Economic Forum on May 24.

According to Garibashvili, restricting or even eliminating trade between the two countries would have no significant impact on Russia's economy.

"What the EU trades with Russia in four days, we trade with Russia in one year," Garibashvili said, adding that Georgia's yearly trade turnover with Russia amounts to less than $1 billion.

"This is ridiculous, isn't it? That $1 billion could not affect the Russian economy," Garibashvili added.

However, data from the Georgian National Statistics Office suggest that the trade turnover between Georgia and Russia amounted to $2.5 billion in 2022. Russia is one of Georgia's top trading partners, trailing only China and Azerbaijan.

Both the European Union and the Group of Seven (G7) countries are looking to strengthen sanctions against Russia, with a primary focus on third-party countries that Russia uses to undermine or even evade existing sanctions.

Some of Georgia's recent policy decisions, viewed as efforts to maintain ties with Russia, have drawn intense criticism domestically and internationally.

In late May, protests broke out when Georgia resumed direct flights to Russia.