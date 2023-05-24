Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Georgian PM against restricting trade with Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 24, 2023 6:46 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili criticized efforts to restrict trade between Georgia and Russia during an interview at the Qatar Economic Forum on May 24.

According to Garibashvili, restricting or even eliminating trade between the two countries would have no significant impact on Russia's economy.

"What the EU trades with Russia in four days, we trade with Russia in one year," Garibashvili said, adding that Georgia's yearly trade turnover with Russia amounts to less than $1 billion.

"This is ridiculous, isn't it? That $1 billion could not affect the Russian economy," Garibashvili added.

However, data from the Georgian National Statistics Office suggest that the trade turnover between Georgia and Russia amounted to $2.5 billion in 2022. Russia is one of Georgia's top trading partners, trailing only China and Azerbaijan.

Both the European Union and the Group of Seven (G7) countries are looking to strengthen sanctions against Russia, with a primary focus on third-party countries that Russia uses to undermine or even evade existing sanctions.

Some of Georgia's recent policy decisions, viewed as efforts to maintain ties with Russia, have drawn intense criticism domestically and internationally.

In late May, protests broke out when Georgia resumed direct flights to Russia.

Batu Kutelia: Lessons from Georgia of geopolitical procrastination
Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed in the op-ed section are those of the authors and do not purport to reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent. Feb. 24, 2022, was the date that Russia launched a decisive offensive against the free world. This war has caused a far-reaching domino effect
Kyiv IndependentBatu Kutelia
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
