General Staff: Ukrainian forces carry out 5 strikes on Russian concentration areas

Ukrainian forces carried out five strikes on Russian concentration areas and anti-aircraft missile systems on April 16, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian forces struck a Russian command and control center, anti-aircraft missile systems, a concentration of Russian troops and equipment, and an ammunition depot.

As Ukraine celebrated Orthodox Easter on April 16, Russian forces fired over 50 missiles and aerial bombs, killing and injuring civilians.

Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv oblasts were struck with 25 S-300 surface-to-air missiles, according to Ukraine's General Staff. Russian forces hit Snihurivka in Mykolaiv Oblast with 10 missiles killing two teenagers.

Russian forces also shelled over 70 settlements in Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Russian troops shelled a church in Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring two civilians.