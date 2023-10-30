Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian counterattacks against Robotyne, Andriivka

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 30, 2023 11:08 AM 1 min read
A group of Ukrainian soldiers with the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade "Edelveys" prepares to open fire on the movement seen in the morning fog on the first line of defense near the Russian-occupied city of Bakhmut on Oct. 25, 2023. (Kostya Liberov/Libkos via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops made unsuccessful attempts to regain lost positions near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Donetsk Oblast's Andriivka, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 30.

Ukraine liberated Robotyne in August and Andriivka in September.

In both regions, Ukrainian forces continue offensive operations south of Bakhmut and toward the key city of Melitopol as part of their five-month-long counteroffensive, the General Staff wrote.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian military reportedly repelled Russian attacks around Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast and in multiple settlements near Lyman, Avdiivka, Marinka, and Shakhtarske in Donetsk Oblast.

Russia has been intensifying its attacks against Avdiivka, a front-line town a few kilometers north of occupied Donetsk, for several weeks.

Record Russian armor, personnel losses in failed attempt to take Avdiivka by storm
Starting on Oct. 9, Russian forces launched an offensive at the flanks of the city of Avdiivka. It has been an undisputed failure so far.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

Moscow has reportedly thrown in extensive force in an effort to encircle the town, suffering heavy losses in manpower and equipment in the process.

Russia has likely committed parts of at least eight brigades in the fight to capture Avdiivka, and the forces operating there have probably suffered some of Russia's worst casualty rates in 2023, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Oct. 28.

Avdiivka has stood on the front lines since the very start of Russia's war in 2014, but the new Russian offensive occurred after months of a comparatively static siege.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
