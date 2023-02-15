Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian assaults near over 20 settlements in 3 oblasts

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 15, 2023 6:45 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

In a regular morning update on Feb. 15, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that the Ukrainian military had repelled Russian attacks in Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkiv oblasts.

According to the General Staff, over the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s military repelled Russian attacks near more than 20 settlements, including Hrianykivka in Kharkiv Oblast, Nevske, Kreminna, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Fedorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Marinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, and Prechystivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Ukraine’s Air Force launched eight attacks on the temporary bases of Russian troops, the General Staff said. The country’s rocket and artillery forces also hit one control point, two temporary bases of Russian troops, six ammunition depots, and two electronic warfare (EW) systems.

Over the past day, the Russian army launched two missiles, three airstrikes, and 68 MLRS attacks against Ukraine.

Financial Times: ‘Western intelligence shows Russians amassing aircraft on Ukraine border'
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.