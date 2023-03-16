General Staff: Ukraine repels 75 Russian attacks in past 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s military repelled over 75 Russian assaults in five areas over the past day, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its morning briefing on March 16.

According to the report, Russian forces are concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched three missiles, targeting civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv, as well as 29 airstrikes and 79 MLRS attacks against Ukraine.

The missile threat remains high, the military said.

Ukraine’s Air Force carried out 16 strikes on temporary Russian bases, while Ukraine’s rocket and artillery forces hit three more Russian temporary bases, a control point, two radar stations, an electronic warfare station, and an anti-aircraft missile system, the General Staff added.

The Ukrainian military has also downed a Su-25 fighter jet and 13 drones.