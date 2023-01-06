Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Ukraine hits temporary Russian base in Kherson Oblast, up to 100 soldiers injured

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 6, 2023 8:03 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

On Jan. 5, Ukrainian forces conducted a strike on a temporary base of Russian troops in Havrylivka Druha, a village in Kherson Oblast near the Russia-occupied Crimean peninsula, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Jan. 6.

“Currently, it is known that up to 100 wounded (Russian) soldiers were brought to local hospitals,” the General Staff said, adding that the number of killed Russian troops is being clarified.

Over the last 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force struck a Russian personnel base, while Ukraine’s rocket and artillery forces hit two other Russian personnel and military equipment concentration areas over the past day, the General Staff said, without providing further details.

Earlier on Jan. 5, the General Staff also said that Ukraine's forces launched 20 attacks on the areas of concentration of Russian troops. On Jan. 3, a Ukrainian strike on Russian-occupied Tokmak in Zaporizhzhia Oblast killed and wounded 80 Russian soldiers, according to the General Staff.

The attack comes after hundreds more Russian mobilized soldiers were reported to have been killed in a Ukrainian strike on a school building in occupied Makiivka in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of Dec. 31. Unlike with other similar strikes, the Russian Defense Ministry acknowledged the attack in Makiivka, but said that only 89 soldiers had been killed.

Why is Russia so vulnerable to HIMARS in Ukraine?
