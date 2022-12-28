Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Uncategorized
Edit post

General Staff: Ukraine hits multiple Russian personnel concentration areas on Dec. 27

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 28, 2022 7:56 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's rocket and artillery forces have hit two ammunition depots, one control point and seven areas of concentration of Russian troops in the past 24 hours, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

In their Dec. 28 update, the General Staff also reported that the Russian army launched at least one missile, and over 30 MLRS attacks against Ukraine, targeting civilian infrastructure in the city of Kherson. Over the past day, Ukrainian forces have also repelled Russian attacks near 15 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

The Ukrainian military also confirmed that their strike on Russia's positions near Chaplynka, Kherson Oblast on Dec. 26 left at least 50 soldiers dead.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.