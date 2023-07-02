General Staff: Russia launches 11 missile attacks, 40 airstrikes against Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have launched 11 missile attacks and 40 airstrikes and hit Ukraine about 30 times with multiple rocket launchers, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on July 2.

According to the report, Russia has also launched 8 Iranian-made Shahed drones over the past day.

The Russian military also shelled more than 30 settlements in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts with mortars and artillery, the General Staff said.

In the south, Russia shelled more than 40 Ukrainian settlements in two oblasts, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, according to the General Staff.

During the day, Ukraine carried out 9 air strikes against Russian personnel concentration areas and hit two air defense systems, the General Staff said.

