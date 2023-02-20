Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Russia launches 22 air strikes, 3 missile attacks over past 24 hours

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 20, 2023 11:55 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

In its evening update, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that Russian troops carried out 22 air strikes and three missile attacks against Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

Russia also reportedly launched more than 30 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems.

According to the update, Russian forces targeted multiple settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Ukraine’s Air Force conducted 16 strikes on temporary Russian bases and one on their anti-aircraft missile complex, the General Staff wrote on Feb. 20.

It added that the Russian military shelled the occupied town of Hola Prystan in Kherson Oblast in a false flag operation to “accuse and discredit Ukraine.”

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.