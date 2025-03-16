The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

General Staff: Russia has lost 894,240 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 16, 2025 10:05 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers attend military training in the regions close to the front line in Donetsk Oblast on March 15, 2024. (Photo by Jose Colon/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 894,240 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 16.

The number includes 1,400 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,325 tanks, 21,478 armored fighting vehicles, 40,684 vehicles and fuel tanks, 24,561 artillery systems, 1,317 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,104 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 29,413 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

3:15 PM
Video

Inside Ukraine's desperate fight to stabilize Donbas front.

Amid the escalating geopolitical circus, Ukrainian soldiers fighting in between order and chaos assert that the only way to stop Russia remains on the battlefield. The Kyiv Independent spent two weeks in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors of the front line in Donetsk Oblast, speaking to infantry and artillery commanders, medics, and the civilians now coming into Russia's line of fire.
