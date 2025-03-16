General Staff: Russia has lost 894,240 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 894,240 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 16.

The number includes 1,400 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,325 tanks, 21,478 armored fighting vehicles, 40,684 vehicles and fuel tanks, 24,561 artillery systems, 1,317 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,104 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 29,413 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.