General Staff: Russia has lost 885,130 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 885,130 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 9.

This number includes 1,180 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,274 tanks, 21,360 armored fighting vehicles, 39,933 vehicles and fuel tanks, 24,206 artillery systems, 1,310 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,101 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 28,362 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.