General Staff: Russia has lost 885,130 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 9, 2025 9:06 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers stand guard in trenches in the war zone of Donbas on May 3, 2022 (Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 885,130 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 9.

This number includes 1,180 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,274 tanks, 21,360 armored fighting vehicles, 39,933 vehicles and fuel tanks, 24,206 artillery systems, 1,310 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,101 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 28,362 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

‘We will adapt’ — Ukraine’s soldiers say after US intel cut
Days after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a pause in sharing U.S. intelligence, the Ukrainian military has reported little effect from that decision on the front. The pause is likely to have a higher toll on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, experts and military officials say. The U.S.
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

British MP: ‘Trump could be a Russian asset.’

Earlier this week, British lawmaker Graham Stuart raised the possibility that the president of the United States, Donald Trump, had been groomed by the Kremlin’s security services over a period of decades. In this interview Stuart explains what prompted him to make such an extraordinary public statement, and what it means both for the future of Ukraine, and the continent as a whole.
