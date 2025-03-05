General Staff: Russia has lost 880,660 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 880,660 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 5.

This number includes 1,250 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,256 tanks, 21,304 armored fighting vehicles, 39,512 vehicles and fuel tanks, 24,087 artillery systems, 1,306 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,094 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 27,849 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.