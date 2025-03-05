The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

General Staff: Russia has lost 880,660 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 5, 2025 8:42 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purpose. Ukrainian soldiers prepare the M777 artillery in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on 15 Aug., 2024. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 880,660 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 5.

This number includes 1,250 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,256 tanks, 21,304 armored fighting vehicles, 39,512 vehicles and fuel tanks, 24,087 artillery systems, 1,306 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,094 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 27,849 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

The U.S. has suspended military aid to Ukraine as part of a pressure campaign to push Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky toward negotiations with Russia, U.S. President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Jason Miller said on March 4. It’s just the latest in a series of developments since Trump took office that mark a dramtic shift in the U.S.’s relationship with not only Ukraine, but Europe, and the rest of the world. The Kyiv Independent spoke with Timothy Ash, associate fellow at the Chatham House’s Russia and Eurasia Programme, who told us that what is unfolding right now amount to “teutonic shifts in alliances that I don’t think anyone could quite have imagined.”
