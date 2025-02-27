General Staff: Russia has lost 871,850 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 871,850 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 27.

This number includes 1,150 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,209 tanks, 21,196 armored fighting vehicles, 38,842 vehicles and fuel tanks, 23,755 artillery systems, 1,299 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,086 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 27,102 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.