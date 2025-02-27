The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

General Staff: Russia has lost 871,850 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 27, 2025 8:07 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian front-line troops with a Leopard 2 tank in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Sept. 16, 2023. (Vincenzo Circosta/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 871,850 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 27.

This number includes 1,150 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,209 tanks, 21,196 armored fighting vehicles, 38,842 vehicles and fuel tanks, 23,755 artillery systems, 1,299 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,086 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 27,102 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

8:36 PM
Video

US author explains Donald Trump’s Russia, KGB connections.

Craig Unger is an American journalist and writer who has written two books on Donald Trump’s connections to Russia’s security services and the Russian mafia stretching all the way back to the 1980s. Unger says he is “absolutely certain” that the U.S. president is a Russian asset whose current actions are benefiting Russian President Vladimir Putin, and destroying relationships with long-time allies.
