Investigating the largest theft in Europe since WW2 World War II.

General Staff: Russia has lost 833,000 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 28, 2025 8:17 AM 1 min read
Russian soldiers take part in a parade for Victory Day in Moscow's Red Square on May 9, 2023. (Photo by Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 833,000 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 28.

This number includes 1,380 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,876 tanks, 20,573 armored fighting vehicles, 35,269 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,366 artillery systems, 1,263 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,050 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 23,399 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: North Korean forces reportedly pull back from one front-line sector following heavy casualties
Key developments on Jan. 27: * North Korean troops seem to temporarily withdraw from one section of front in Kursk Oblast, military says * Russia claims to capture Velyka Novosilka, Ukraine admits partial retreat but says battles ongoing * Russia intensifies attacks near Pokrovsk, seeks to encir…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
