General Staff: Russia has lost 833,000 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 833,000 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 28.

This number includes 1,380 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,876 tanks, 20,573 armored fighting vehicles, 35,269 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,366 artillery systems, 1,263 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,050 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 23,399 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.