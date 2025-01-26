paint paint
Curated theft

Investigating the largest theft in Europe since WW2 World War II.

watch now Watch documentary now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russian losses, Russia, Ukraine, War, general staff, Russian armed forces
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 830,190 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 26, 2025 9:40 AM 1 min read
Soldier of 12th Special Forces Brigade “Azov” walks in the trench in Serebryansky Forest in Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine on Oct. 12, 2023. (Elizabeth Servatynska/Аzov Media/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 830,190 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 25.

This number includes 1,720 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,868 tanks, 20,549 armored fighting vehicles, 35,124 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,323 artillery systems, 1,263 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,050 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 23,253 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russia’s Ryazan oil refinery in flames after drone strike, reports say
The reported strike comes two nights after Ukrainian forces launched a joint attack against the refinery that allegedly damaged multiple on-site facilities.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.