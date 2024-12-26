Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Military losses
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 780,860 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 26, 2024 8:38 AM 1 min read
Artillery units of the 108th Territorial Defense Brigade of the Ukrainian Army while they fire at Russian positions with 'Mini Grad' multi-barrel rocket launcher systems stationed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine on Nov. 7, 2023. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 780,860 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 26.

This number includes 1,540 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,630 tanks, 19,933 armored fighting vehicles, 32,180 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,357 artillery systems, 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,031 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 20,971 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Zelensky wishes Ukrainians peace and unity in third wartime Christmas address
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his Christmas Eve address on Dec. 24 that Ukrainians continue to hold on to their faith, unity, and traditions during the third Christmas in wartime.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.