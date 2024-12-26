General Staff: Russia has lost 780,860 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 780,860 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 26.

This number includes 1,540 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,630 tanks, 19,933 armored fighting vehicles, 32,180 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,357 artillery systems, 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,031 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 20,971 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.