General Staff: Russia has lost 725,740 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 725,740 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 20.
This number includes 1,690 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,390 tanks, 19,119 armored fighting vehicles, 29,648 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20,681 artillery systems, 1,252 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,001 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 19,202 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.