General Staff: Russia has lost 725,740 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 20, 2024 8:16 AM 1 min read
Swedish-made Archer howitzer, operated by Ukrainian members of the 45th Artillery Brigade, fires toward Russian positions in Donetsk Oblast on Jan. 20, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images) #foroleksii
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 725,740 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 20.

This number includes 1,690 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,390 tanks, 19,119 armored fighting vehicles, 29,648 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20,681 artillery systems, 1,252 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,001 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 19,202 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

From Bucha to Kursk: 1,000 days of Russia’s full-scale war (Photos)
One thousand days ago, at 4 a.m. Kyiv time, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the deadliest military conflict in Europe since World War II. For 1,000 days, Ukraine has been defending against the Russian military, well-equipped and superior in numbers of weapons and people deployed.…
The Kyiv IndependentIrynka Hromotska
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.