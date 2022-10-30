General Staff: Russia has lost 71,200 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's General Staff reported on Oct. 30 that Russia had lost 71,200 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, losing 950 troops in the past 24 hours alone. Over the past week, Russia has been losing around 300-500 of its troops every day.

According to the General Staff, Russia has also lost 2,672 tanks, 5,453 armored fighting vehicles, 4,120 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,724 artillery systems, 383 multiple launch rocket systems, 197 air defense systems, 274 airplanes, 252 helicopters, 1,412 drones, and 16 boats since4.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Oct. 30, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.