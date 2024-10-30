Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 693,640 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 30, 2024 8:14 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen of the 26th artillery brigade fire an AHS Krab self-propelled howitzer toward Russian positions near the front line in the Chasiv Yar area in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 30, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 693,640 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 30.

This number includes 1,560 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,137 tanks, 18,433 armored fighting vehicles, 27,840 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,955 artillery systems, 1,242 multiple launch rocket systems, 986 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 17,979 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
