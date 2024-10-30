General Staff: Russia has lost 693,640 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 693,640 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 30.

This number includes 1,560 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,137 tanks, 18,433 armored fighting vehicles, 27,840 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,955 artillery systems, 1,242 multiple launch rocket systems, 986 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 17,979 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.