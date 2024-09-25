General Staff: Russia has lost 646,400 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 646,400 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 25.

This number includes 1,250 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,815 tanks, 17,304 armored fighting vehicles, 25,248 vehicles and fuel tanks, 18,549 artillery systems, 1,199 multiple launch rocket systems, 952 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 15,879 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.