General Staff: Russia has lost 570,120 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 570,120 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 24.

This number includes 1,140 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,302 tanks, 16,013 armored fighting vehicles, 21,279 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15,759 artillery systems, 1,125 multiple launch rocket systems, 902 air defense systems, 363 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 12,544 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.