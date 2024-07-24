Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 570,120 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 24, 2024 8:09 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers walk out of positions at dusk in Donetsk Oblast on July 12, 2024. (Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent)
Russia has lost 570,120 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 24.

This number includes 1,140 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,302 tanks, 16,013 armored fighting vehicles, 21,279 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15,759 artillery systems, 1,125 multiple launch rocket systems, 902 air defense systems, 363 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 12,544 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine’s soldiers training on Starstreak – here’s why it’s so deadly
Ukraine’s Armed Forces announced on July 23 that another batch of its soldiers were in the U.K., learning how to use possibly the best-named weapon on the battlefield – Starstreak. “The Starstreak missile travels at more than three times the speed of sound and can hit a target multiple times
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
6:41 AM

Russian forces strike Kharkiv, killing civilian.

Russia targeted Kharkiv and surrounding areas with S-300 missiles overnight on July 24, killing one person and injuring another, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and local governor Oleh Syniehubov reported at around 6 a.m. local time.
