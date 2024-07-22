Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 567,760 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 22, 2024 8:13 AM 1 min read
Soldiers of the Ukraine Army's 95th Brigade fire 105mm artillery shells from a British-made M119 howitzer at Russian positions in the Lyman direction on Feb. 18, 2024. (Scott Peterson/Getty Images)
Russia has lost 567,760 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 22.

This number includes 1,050 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,284 tanks, 15,980 armored fighting vehicles, 21,138 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15,637 artillery systems, 1,123 multiple launch rocket systems, 900 air defense systems, 362 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 12,475 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
