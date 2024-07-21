General Staff: Russia has lost 566,710 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 566,710 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 21.

This number includes 1,100 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,266 tanks, 15,963 armored fighting vehicles, 21,036 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15,586 artillery systems, 1,121 multiple launch rocket systems, 896 air defense systems, 362 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 12,402 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.