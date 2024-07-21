Skip to content
War, Russia, Ukraine, Russian losses, general staff, Tanks, Aircraft
General Staff: Russia has lost 566,710 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 21, 2024 9:41 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire BM-21 grad shells targeting the positions of Russian forces in Donetsk Oblast, on Aug. 7, 2023. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 566,710 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 21.

This number includes 1,100 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,266 tanks, 15,963 armored fighting vehicles, 21,036 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15,586 artillery systems, 1,121 multiple launch rocket systems, 896 air defense systems, 362 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 12,402 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine aims to end 'hot stage' of war by end of 2024, Zelensky says
Key developments on July 19: * Ukraine aims to end ‘hot stage’ of war by end of 2024, Zelensky says * UK signs agreement to support Ukraine’s domestic arms industry * Ukraine’s military intelligence rules out ‘powerful Russian offensives’ in new directions * ‘A very big Russia problem’ – NATO c…
The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.Read more
5:17 PM

Ukraine increases defense spending by almost $12 billion in 2024.

"Financing the needs of Ukrainian forces is now a top priority. Additional funds for weapons, fortifications, and salaries for servicemen are a critical component of countering the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine," Deputy Defense Minister Yurii Dzhyhyr said.
1:38 AM

Zelensky, Trump hold call, discuss future of US support.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump, former U.S. president and Republican presidential nominee, held a phone call on July 19, five years after a fateful 2019 phone call between the two led to Trump’s first impeachment.
