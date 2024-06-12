General Staff: Russia has lost 521,830 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 521,830 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 12.

This number includes 980 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,911 tanks, 15,187 armored fighting vehicles, 18,736 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13,736 artillery systems, 1,099 multiple launch rocket systems, 844 air defense systems, 359 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,042 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.