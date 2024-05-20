Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 493,690 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 20, 2024 8:08 AM 1 min read
Soldiers run to reload a 152 mm howitzer after it is fired at an artillery position manned by Ukraine's 59th Brigade around the Avdiivka front line in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Oct. 23, 2023. (Ed Ram/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 493,690 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 20.

This number includes 1,400 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,590 tanks, 14,665 armored fighting vehicles, 17,311 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,737 artillery systems, 1,076 multiple launch rocket systems, 807 air defense systems, 354 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,236 drones, 27 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Russian ‘double-tap’ strike north of Kharkiv kills 6, including pregnant woman
Key developments on May 19: * Russian ‘double-tap’ strike north of Kharkiv kills 6, including pregnant woman * Ukraine’s Navy says it destroyed Russian sea minesweeper Kovrovets overnight * Media: SBU drones strike airbase, oil refinery in Russia * West’s stance on Ukraine war ’completely nonse…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Media: SBU drones strike airbase, oil refinery in Russia.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in conjunction with the country's new Unmanned Systems Forces, launched a drone attack on Russia's Kushchevskaya military airbase and Slavyansk oil refinery plant overnight, Ukrainska Pravda reported on May 19.
