General Staff: Russia has lost 493,690 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 493,690 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 20.

This number includes 1,400 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,590 tanks, 14,665 armored fighting vehicles, 17,311 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,737 artillery systems, 1,076 multiple launch rocket systems, 807 air defense systems, 354 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,236 drones, 27 ships and boats, and one submarine.