General Staff: Russia has lost 488,460 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 488,460 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 16.

This number includes 1,520 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,529 tanks, 14,538 armored fighting vehicles, 17,048 vehicles and fuel tanks, 12,565 artillery systems, 1,070 multiple launch rocket systems, 798 air defense systems, 351 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 10,028 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.