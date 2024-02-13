General Staff: Russia has lost 397,080 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 397,080 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 13.

This number includes 1,090 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,424 tanks, 12,004 armored fighting vehicles, 12,623 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,500 artillery systems, 981 multiple launch rocket systems, 667 air defense systems, 332 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,332 drones, and 24 boats.