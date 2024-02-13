Skip to content
News Feed, Russian losses, Russia, Ukraine
General Staff: Russia has lost 397,080 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 13, 2024 8:11 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers on the front line take part in medical training in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Jan. 14, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Ignacio Marin/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 397,080 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 13.

This number includes 1,090 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,424 tanks, 12,004 armored fighting vehicles, 12,623 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,500 artillery systems, 981 multiple launch rocket systems, 667 air defense systems, 332 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,332 drones, and 24 boats.

Ukraine war latest: Russia stops using ‘human wave’ attacks in Avdiivka, deploys small assault groups instead, commander says
Key developments on Feb. 12: * Russia stops using ‘human wave’ attacks in Avdiivka, instead deploys small assault groups, says commander * IMF delegation, vice-president of German parliament arrive in Kyiv * Military intelligence says Iran and Hezbollah train Russian drone operators in Syria *…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.