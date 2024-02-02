General Staff: Russia has lost 387,060 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 387,060 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 2.

This number includes over 830 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,331 tanks, 11,792 armored fighting vehicles, 12,316 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,274 artillery systems, 978 multiple launch rocket systems, 663 air defense systems, 332 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 7,146 drones, 24 ships and boats, and one submarine.