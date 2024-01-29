General Staff: Russia has lost 383,180 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 383,180 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 29.

This number includes 1,070 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,290 tanks, 11,696 armored fighting vehicles, 12,149 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,113 artillery systems, 972 multiple-launch rocket systems, 660 air defense systems, 331 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 7,049 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.