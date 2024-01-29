Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 383,180 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 29, 2024 8:19 AM 1 min read
Soldiers at the training ground calibrate their machine guns after going into combat on Jan. 9, 2024 in Lyman district, Ukraine. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 383,180 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 29.

This number includes 1,070 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,290 tanks, 11,696 armored fighting vehicles, 12,149 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,113 artillery systems, 972 multiple-launch rocket systems, 660 air defense systems, 331 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 7,049 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv would win faster if allowed to hit deep inside Russia with Western weapons, Navy commander says
Key developments on Jan. 28: * Sky News: Ukrainian Navy Commander signals Kyiv would win faster if there’s permission to fire Western weapons deep inside Russia * Germany’s finance minister says Europe must do more to support Ukraine * Washington Post: Russia aims to create new world order via a…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Stoltenberg: China is watching allies' resolve on Ukraine.

NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg visited Washington to persuade the U.S. Congress to pass a new $61 billion aid package for Ukraine. Republican lawmakers have opposed the bill.In an interview with Fox News, Stoltenberg said that supporting Ukraine and eventually adding it to the alliance would be a “good deal” for the U.S. and NATO, as Beijing is watching and taking note of the allies’ resolve.
2:27 AM

Russia shells 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 15 times on Jan. 27, firing at 10 communities and causing over 90 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
