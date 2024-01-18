Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 373,600 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 18, 2024 8:20 AM 1 min read
Soldiers of the artillery battery of the 59th Motorized Brigade of the Ukrainian army fire artillery towards Russian positions to support front-line troops in the direction of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, on Dec. 16, 2023. Ukrainian artillery units deployed in the Avdiivka direction, where heavy clashes have been continuing due to the intensification of Russian attacks, continue their intense firing activities. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 373600 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 18.

This number includes 780 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,147 tanks, 11,410 armored fighting vehicles, 11,794 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,835 artillery systems, 966 multiple-launch rocket systems, 653 air defense systems, 331 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,925 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Russian railways reportedly hit by sabotage attacks; US House Speaker Johnson signals no Ukraine aid currently possible
Key updates on Jan. 17: * House Speaker Johnson says no deal on border, Ukraine aid currently possible ahead of meeting in White House * Military intelligence: Railways in western Russia hit by sabotage attacks * Germany delivers tank ammunition, vehicles to Ukraine * RFE/RL journalist wounded…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:59 AM

Russian forces shell Kharkiv Oblast, killing 1.

A woman was killed by Russian shelling in the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Jan. 17. Damage to an educational institution had also been reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
10:19 PM

Protests break out in Russia's Bashkortostan republic.

The protests broke out as supporters came to the town of Baymak to demonstrate against the authorities' sentencing of local rights activist Fail Alsynov to four years in prison on charges of "inciting ethnic hatred."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.