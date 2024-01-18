General Staff: Russia has lost 373,600 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 373600 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 18.

This number includes 780 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,147 tanks, 11,410 armored fighting vehicles, 11,794 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,835 artillery systems, 966 multiple-launch rocket systems, 653 air defense systems, 331 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,925 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.