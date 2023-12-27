Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 355,750 troops in Ukraine since start of full-scale invasion

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 27, 2023 8:18 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers firing artillery in the direction of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, on Nov. 1, 2023. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 355,750 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 27.

This number includes 790 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,913 tanks, 10,973 armored fighting vehicles, 11,1140 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,376 artillery systems, 934 multiple-launch rocket systems, 616 air defense systems, 329 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,471 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Russian landing ship hit by Ukrainian missile strike in occupied Crimea
Key developments on Dec. 26: * Russia confirms its landing ship hit by Ukrainian missile strike in occupied Crimea * Russian attack on Kherson railway station kills 1, injures 4 * Zaluzhnyi denies requesting mobilization of 500,000 conscripts * Zaluzhnyi says Ukrainian troops remain in north of…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
ISW: Drone footage shows execution of Ukraine POWs.

Ukrainian drone footage revealed another Russian execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) near Robotyne in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War reported in their daily assessment on Dec. 27.
