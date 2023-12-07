Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 336,230 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 7, 2023 8:15 AM 1 min read
A mining deposit hill is seen outside of Marinka, Ukraine on Feb. 22, 2023. (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 336,230 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 7.

This number includes 1,120 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,618 tanks, 10,482 armored fighting vehicles, 10,561 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,045 artillery systems, 919 multiple launch rocket systems, 605 air defense systems, 324 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,116 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Russian-linked ex-lawmaker Kyva assassinated outside Moscow
Key developments on Dec. 6: * Russian-linked former lawmaker Kyva assassinated outside Moscow * US charges 4 Russian soldiers with war crimes against American in Ukraine * Blinken announces ‘one of last’ defense aid packages unless Congress passes further funding * Reuters: EU orders only 60,00…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
3:45 PM

Politico: EU Justice Commissioner eyes top job at Council of Europe.

The European Union's top justice official, Didier Reynders, is hoping to become the next head of the Council of Europe, the continent's leading human rights organization, Politico reported on Jan. 7, citing an unnamed Belgian official and a member of Reynders' political party.
3:33 PM

Parliamentary committee supports firing MP Bezuhla from key security post.

The Ukrainian parliament's Committee on Rules of Procedure supported a resolution to dismiss Mariana Bezuhla, a member of parliament from President Volodymyr Zelensky's party, from her post as deputy head of the National Security and Defense Committee, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on Jan. 8.
2:18 PM

Ukrainian Mig-29 pilot dies during mission.

Vladyslav Zalistovskyi, a 23-year-old MiG-29 pilot known by the call sign "Blue Helmet," died during a combat mission, the Defense Ministry's news channel Armiia TV reported on Jan. 8.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.