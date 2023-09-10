General Staff: Russia has lost 268,630 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 10 that Russia had lost 268,630 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 490 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,554 tanks, 8,755 armored fighting vehicles, 8,338 vehicles and fuel tanks, 5,811 artillery systems, 760 multiple launch rocket systems, 509 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,593 drones, and 19 boats.