General Staff: Russia has lost 231,700 troops in Ukraine

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 5 that Russia has lost 231,700 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, with an estimated 670 casualties on July 4.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,062 tanks, 7,917 armored fighting vehicles, 6,865 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,288 artillery systems, 656 multiple launch rocket systems, 395 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 309 helicopters, 3,614 drones, and 18 boats.