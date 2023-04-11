General Staff: Russia has lost 179,320 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 11 that Russia had lost 179,320 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 500 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,644 tanks, 7,038 armored fighting vehicles, 5,620 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,765 artillery systems, 535 multiple launch rocket systems, 282 air defense systems, 307 airplanes, 293 helicopters, 2,332 drones, and 18 boats.