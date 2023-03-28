General Staff: Russia has lost 171,730 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 28 that Russia had lost 171,730 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 570 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,602 tanks, 6,966 armored fighting vehicles, 5,502 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,653 artillery systems, 525 multiple launch rocket systems, 277 air defense systems, 305 airplanes, 291 helicopters, 2,235 drones, and 18 boats.