General Staff: Russia has lost 148,690 troops in Ukraine since start of full-scale war

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 27 that Russia had lost 148,690 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 560 casualties Russian forces suffered in Ukraine just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,385 tanks, 6,621 armored fighting vehicles, 5,248 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,380 artillery systems, 475 multiple launch rocket systems, 247 air defense systems, 300 airplanes, 288 helicopters, 2,048 drones, and 18 boats.