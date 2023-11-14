General Staff: Russia attacks in 7 directions over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched attacks in seven directions along the front line from Robotyne in the south to Kupiansk in the northeast over the past day, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning report on Nov. 14.

Some 80 skirmishes with Russian troops have been recorded, as well as four Russian missile strikes, 53 air strikes, and 45 strikes from multiple-launch rocket systems, targeting both civilian and military targets, the report said.

Russia also reportedly launched artillery strikes against over 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks in the Kupiansk direction in Kharkiv Oblast, the General Staff said.

The military reportedly fought off six Russian attacks near Lyman, 15 near Bakhmut, 18 near Avdiivka, 24 near Marinka, and an unspecified number near Shakhtarske in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces also launched four unsuccessful assaults around Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the General Staff reported, while Ukrainian forces carried out offensive operations in the Melitopol direction.

Kyiv has been reporting increased Russian activity in multiple sectors of the front line, particularly in the east. Last week, the invading troops once again intensified attacks around Avdiivka, a front-line town where Russia had already lost around 10,000 troops and hundreds of pieces of armor, the Ukrainian military said.