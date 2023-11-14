Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Russia attacks in 7 directions over past day

by Martin Fornusek November 14, 2023 8:28 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers firing artillery in the direction of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, on Nov. 1, 2023. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched attacks in seven directions along the front line from Robotyne in the south to Kupiansk in the northeast over the past day, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning report on Nov. 14.

Some 80 skirmishes with Russian troops have been recorded, as well as four Russian missile strikes, 53 air strikes, and 45 strikes from multiple-launch rocket systems, targeting both civilian and military targets, the report said.

Russia also reportedly launched artillery strikes against over 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks in the Kupiansk direction in Kharkiv Oblast, the General Staff said.

The military reportedly fought off six Russian attacks near Lyman, 15 near Bakhmut, 18 near Avdiivka, 24 near Marinka, and an unspecified number near Shakhtarske in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces also launched four unsuccessful assaults around Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the General Staff reported, while Ukrainian forces carried out offensive operations in the Melitopol direction.

Kyiv has been reporting increased Russian activity in multiple sectors of the front line, particularly in the east. Last week, the invading troops once again intensified attacks around Avdiivka, a front-line town where Russia had already lost around 10,000 troops and hundreds of pieces of armor, the Ukrainian military said.

Under deadly attacks, Kherson fights to keep life going 1 year after liberation
Sitting in a pitch-dark kitchen with just the flashlight on, 70-year-old Viacheslav Bezprozvanyi warned of an incoming shelling as soon as he heard a swish over him. Split seconds later, a thick thud of shelling hit the ground a few hundred meters away. The house shook, knocking off a
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Martin Fornusek
8:08 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 339,850 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 339,850 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 11. This number includes 1,030 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
6:20 AM

Update: Russian missile strike on Kyiv injures 4.

Russian missile attack during the early hours of Dec. 11 injured four individuals in the Darnytskyi district of the city. A previous version of this article stated that only two individuals were injured.
5:31 AM

Russian missile strike on Kyiv injures 2.

Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported via Telegram that around 4:00 a.m. local time, Russian forces launched a missile attack on the capital during the early hours of Dec. 11. Debris reportedly fell in the Darnytskyi and Holosiivskyi districts of the city.
3:43 AM

Zelensky: I spoke with Orban as frankly as possible.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement posted to Telegram that he spoke with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban 'as frankly as possible' in a sideline conversation between the two leaders during the inauguration ceremony for Argentina's newly elected president on Dec. 10.
1:03 AM

Ukraine's corruption prevention agency opens asset declaration registry.

Ukraine's National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) opened 24-hour access to the Unified State Register of Declarations of persons authorized to perform the functions of the state or local self-government. The Register reportedly allows Ukrainians to submit and review property declarations of public servants.
12:09 AM

Zelensky holds call with von der Leyen.

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ahead of meetings in Brussels this week that will determine future aid to Kyiv as well as Ukraine's EU accession.
10:55 PM

Zelensky to meet Biden in the US on Dec 12.

President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to the U.S. on Dec. 11, where he will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden the following day, the two leaders' offices announced, as U.S. funding for Ukraine is rapidly running out and further aid is being held up in Congress by Republican opposition.
10:05 PM

US Senator: Republicans 'holding Ukraine aid hostage.'

Senator Chris Murphy, a democrat, told NBC News on Dec. 10 that he wished Republicans weren't holding further aid to Ukraine hostage to immigration reform as military assistance to both Kyiv and Israel continues to get held up in Congress.
