Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General: Putin will push for Belarus' broader involvement in war against Ukraine.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 18, 2022 7:02 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko are expected to discuss “further aggression against Ukraine” and "broader involvement” of the Belarusian military in the war at their planned meeting on Dec. 19, according to Lieutenant General Serhiy Naiev.

Naiev commands the Joint Forces - the units that have been involved in the war with Russia and its proxies since 2014.

Belarus has participated in Russia's aggression by allowing Russia to use its territory for attacks against Ukraine. However, Belarusian troops have not been sent to Ukraine yet.

On Dec. 9, Russian Defense Minister Shoigu visited Belarus as Minsk and Moscow signed a classified protocol on regional security.
According to Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate, Shoigu’s visit to Minsk may have been intended to pressure Belarusian troops into joining Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

However, the Institute for the Study of War noted on Dec. 13 that Belarus is unlikely to invade Ukraine due to the possibility of renewed domestic unrest if its security apparatus is weakened through participation in a costly war in Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.