Minister: French armored vehicles to arrive in Ukraine next week

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 19, 2023 5:04 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

French AMX-10RC wheeled tank destroyers are set to arrive in Ukraine at the end of next week, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said in an interview published on Feb. 18.

Lecornu declined to comment on the number of vehicles "not to give strategic information to Russia."

He also that "the training (of Ukrainians on AMX-10 RCs) is almost complete, and the tanks will be delivered at the end of next week."

Earlier on Feb. 16, the Forces Operations blog reported that the first batch of AMX-10RCs, consisting of 14, is en route to Ukraine, with more expected to be delivered in the future.

Lecornu said in the same interview that Ukrainian servicemen are being trained to use AMX-10RCs in France.

However, the minister was reluctant to promise the delivery of French Leclerc main battle tanks, naming their shortage as a reason.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
