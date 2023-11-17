French engineering company Alstom will leave Russia before 2024

This audio is created with AI assistance

The French engineering giant Alstom plans to sell 20% of its stake in the Russian railcar manufacturer Transmashholding (TMH) by the end of 2023, Interfax news agency reported on Nov. 17, citing the general director of TMH, Kirill Lipa.

Information about the timing and the amount that was paid to buy out the 20% stake was not revealed.

A month after the outbreak of the full-scale invasion in 2022, Alstom announced the suspension of all supply deliveries and future business investments in Russia.

The remaining 80% of the shares belong to Russian shareholders, including Lipa himself.

Transmashholding is the only manufacturer of passenger railcars in Russia. It also produces locomotives and rail equipment.