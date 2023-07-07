Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Reuters: State Department, White house say Biden administration did not authorize unofficial US-Russia talks

by Daria Bevziuk July 7, 2023 6:46 AM 2 min read
The Biden administration did not sanction secret talks that former top U.S. national security officials held with Russian officials close to the Kremlin, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, on potential ways to end the war in Ukraine, Reuters reported on July 6, citing comments from the White House and State Department.

Earlier on July 6, NBC News reported, citing six unnamed sources familiar with the discussions, that the former U.S. officials had held secret talks with Lavrov and other Russian officials in New York last April. Former U.S. diplomat Richard Hass, and two former White House aides were also among those present at the talks.

The level and frequency of engagement between the group, consisting of former Pentagon officials, and other top Russian officials believed to have close affiliations with the Kremlin, remain unclear, as reported by NBC News. At least one member of the group is known to have made a trip to Russia, according to NBC News.

According to NBC News's sources, the officials discussed topics such as Russian-occupied territory that may be difficult for Ukraine to liberate and negotiations that could end in solutions acceptable to both sides.

In a comment to Reuters, a State Department spokesperson said that the Biden administration did not sanction these talks. "And as we've said repeatedly, nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also said that the U.S. would continue providing military aid to Kyiv so that Ukraine "can negotiate from a position of strength when they think the time is right," Reuters reported.

White House spokesperson John Kirby, speaking to CBS News, acknowledged the Biden administration was aware of the informal discussions but emphasized that they were "not encouraged" by the administration. "As the president has said, nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," he said.

Author: Daria Bevziuk
