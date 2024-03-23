Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Samara Oblast, oil refineries, Ukraine, Russian oil industry
Edit post

Fire breaks out at Russia's Kuibyshev oil refinery

by Abbey Fenbert March 23, 2024 4:02 AM 1 min read
Illustrative photo of flames come out of the tower of an oil refinery plant. (Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A fire broke out at the Kiubyshev oil refinery in Russia's Samara Oblast overnight on March 23, Russian media outlets claimed.

The report comes amid a series of Ukrainian drone strikes on oil refineries throughout Russia.

Local residents reported explosions at the refinery and said the facility was on fire, according to Russian Telegram news channels.

The fire at the refinery was likely caused by a drone attack, the outlets claimed. Russian officials have not commented on the report.

Ukrainian forces previously struck the Kiubyshev oil refinery on March 16 in a drone strike that also targeted the region's Syzran refinery. Only the Syzran facility caught fire following the attack, Russian officials claimed.

Both refineries are owned by Rosneft, Russia's largest oil company.

Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna said on March 22 that Russia's oil refineries are "absolutely legitimate targets" for the Ukrainian military. Her statement followed media reports that the U.S. had asked Ukraine to stop attacking the Russian oil industry.

Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak denied the reports, saying Kyiv did not receive any such calls from Washington.

"Fuel is a primary tool of waging war. Ukraine will destroy fuel infrastructure," Podolyak said.

Zaporizhzhia’s Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant hit amid Russian attack on energy infrastructure
Zaporizhzhia’s Dnipro Hydroelectric Station, Ukraine’s largest hydroelectric power plant, was hit during a Russian missile attack against Ukrainian energy infrastructure, Ukrhydroenergo announced on March 22.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:34 PM

Kyiv Independent's new documentary debuts on YouTube.

"Genocide is the crime of crimes. So, is Russia committing one in Ukraine?" The new documentary by the Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit, "Destroy, in Whole or in Part," debuted on YouTube on March 22.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.