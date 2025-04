Finnish volunteer fighter killed in action in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

A 20-year-old Finnish volunteer soldier was killed in action while fighting for Ukraine, Finnish newspaper Turun Sanomat reported on April 15.

The soldier left Finland several months ago to join Ukrainian forces as a volunteer. He was killed in eastern Ukraine, but exact circumstances remain unclear.

Finland’s Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed that a Finnish citizen was either killed or went missing on April 13.

Jussi Tanner, head of consular affairs at Finland's Foreign Ministry, said Finnish officials are working closely with Ukraine to obtain more information.

Numerous other Finnish volunteers have died in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, including former politician Ville Mykkanen, who was was killed in action in Aug. 2024.