Finnish President voices support for Ukraine's right to self-defense

This audio is created with AI assistance

Finnish President Alexander Stubb expressed strong support for Ukraine’s right to defend itself against Russian aggression, including strikes and advances on Russian territory.

At a press conference on August 13, he emphasized that Finland imposes no restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Finnish-supplied weapons, provided it adheres to international law.

“We see no reason to restrict the actions of the Ukrainians,” Stubb said.

Finland is a key supporter of Ukraine, providing advanced weapons, humanitarian aid, and long-term security cooperation.

In April, Stubb and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a 10-year security agreement between the two countries.

The two countries agreed that Finland would participate in rebuilding Ukraine's energy sector, assessing environmental damage, and strengthening border and critical infrastructure protection. Medical treatment of Ukrainian military personnel is also included in the deal.