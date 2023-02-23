Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Finland to transfer three Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 23, 2023 1:36 PM 1 min read
Finland will send three Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and train soldiers how to use and maintain them, the Finnish Defense Ministry confirmed on Feb. 23.

This announcement comes on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The three tanks are part of Finland's latest defense aid package to Ukraine, totaling 160 million euros. Finland has provided over 750 million euros in aid since the start of the invasion.

"Ukraine continues to need support in its defence. We will send more defence materiel and participate in the Leopard cooperation together with our partners," said Finnish Defence Minister Mikko Savola.

Finland joins a growing coaltion of European nations, including Germany, Spain, and Norway, that have pledged tanks to Ukraine.

