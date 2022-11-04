Financial Times: Collaborators publicly hang woman for speaking out against Russia.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Pro-Russian collaborators allegedly hanged local nurse Tetiana Mudrenko, 56, in what was a public execution on the streets of occupied Skadovsk in Kherson Oblast, Financial Times wrote, citing Natalia Chorna, the sister of the deceased, and several witnesses.

According to the sources quoted in the story, Mudrenko was executed after she denounced police officers for collaborating with Russia and cried out, "Skadovsk is Ukraine!"

"They poured something into her mouth and then hanged her in front of the city's courthouse building," said Chorna.

According to the witnesses, collaborators kidnapped Mudrenko and her husband, Anatolii Orekhov, from their home. The husband was released to bury his wife; then, he disappeared.

Mudrenko had repeatedly been criticizing the Russian occupying forces and attended pro-Ukrainian rallies in Skadovsk.

Chorna then received a death certificate from the local morgue, stating Mudrenko's cause of death was "mechanical asphyxiation," meaning extreme physical pressure had been applied to her neck, Financial Times wrote.

Other Skadovsk residents told Financial Times that people living in the city were being imprisoned and having their possessions confiscated for speaking out against Russia.

