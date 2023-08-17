Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

EU moves funds for Russia and Belarus to Ukraine and Moldova

by Daria Bevziuk August 17, 2023 5:21 AM 1 min read
The EU and Ukrainian flags in front of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, July 2023. (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Commission, the European Union's executive branch, will reallocate €135 million in funding once meant for Russia and Belarus to projects in Ukraine and Moldova, the Commission announced on Aug. 16.

Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira said the decision to terminate the collaboration with Russia and Belarus "is the result of the brutal war of Russia against Ukraine."

The funding package is part of the Commission's Neighborhood, Development, and International Cooperation Instrument.

In March 2022, following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Commission first halted its collaboration with Russia and Belarus and reassigned €26 million to Ukraine and Moldova. Today's decision means the remaining funds for the 2021-2027 period will also be redistributed to bolster the EU's programs in Ukraine and Moldova.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support us

These programs include the improvement of cross-border transportation links, development of healthcare services, facilitation of educational and research projects, and enhancing institutional capacity.

"This will help strengthen collaboration between EU regions and local stakeholders with Ukrainian and Moldovan partners," Ferreira said.

Mark Dixon: A global ‘Democratic Market’ is needed to protect democracy
Putin has shot himself in the foot. His recent expropriations of Western companies will actually help the West by damaging the Russian economy. Expropriating the Russian assets of French company Danone and Danish company Carlsberg’s Baltika subsidiary is reprehensible, but Putin is unwittingly actu…
The Kyiv IndependentMark Dixon

Author: Daria Bevziuk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.