EU moves funds for Russia and Belarus to Ukraine and Moldova

The European Commission, the European Union's executive branch, will reallocate €135 million in funding once meant for Russia and Belarus to projects in Ukraine and Moldova, the Commission announced on Aug. 16.

Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira said the decision to terminate the collaboration with Russia and Belarus "is the result of the brutal war of Russia against Ukraine."

The funding package is part of the Commission's Neighborhood, Development, and International Cooperation Instrument.

In March 2022, following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Commission first halted its collaboration with Russia and Belarus and reassigned €26 million to Ukraine and Moldova. Today's decision means the remaining funds for the 2021-2027 period will also be redistributed to bolster the EU's programs in Ukraine and Moldova.

These programs include the improvement of cross-border transportation links, development of healthcare services, facilitation of educational and research projects, and enhancing institutional capacity.

"This will help strengthen collaboration between EU regions and local stakeholders with Ukrainian and Moldovan partners," Ferreira said.