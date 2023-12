This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia, as reported by a Kyiv Independent journalist.

Local Telegram channels reported that a series of explosions were heard in Dnipro and Kharkiv.

Air raid alerts were activated in many Ukrainian oblasts and in the city of Kyiv at around 2:40 a.m. on May 22.‌ A nationwide air raid alert was announced at 3:48 a.m.