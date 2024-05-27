Skip to content
Explosions, fire reported near aircraft repair plant in occupied Luhansk

by Kateryna Denisova May 27, 2024 11:02 PM 1 min read
A view of occupied Luhansk after an alleged attack on May 27, 2024. (Artem Lysohor/Telegram)
Explosions were reported in Russian-occupied Luhansk in the evening of May 27 as Moscow-installed head of the region Leonid Pasechnik claimed a missile attack on the city.

Telegram channels shared photos and videos showing a major fire in Luhansk.

It broke out near the infrastructure facilities of the former Luhansk Higher Military Aviation School and the nearby aircraft repair plant, Luhansk Oblast Governor Artem Lysohor said.

Russia's Pasechnik said that information on damage and casualties "is being clarified."

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims. The Ukrainian military has not yet commented on the reports.

Ukraine targeted a Russian military base in Luhansk's suburb of Yuvileine on May 20, Lysohor said.

A week before, a Russian ammunition depot reportedly exploded in the occupied town of Sorokine (Krasnodon) in Luhansk Oblast.

Russia had occupied Luhansk and a significant part of the region since the start of its war in 2014.

The origins of the 2014 war in Donbas
There is a reason why Ukrainians insist the world refers to Russia’s assault against Ukraine in 2022 as a “full-scale” invasion. Russia’s war against Ukraine did not begin on Feb. 24, 2022, but in 2014, with both the annexation of Crimea and the invasion of Ukraine’s eastern
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina
Author: Kateryna Denisova
